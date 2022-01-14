Lemonade (LMND) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lemonade (LMND) closed the most recent trading day at $35.22, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 5.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lemonade as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Lemonade to post earnings of -$1.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 88.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $39.35 million, up 91.95% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lemonade. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher within the past month. Lemonade currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

