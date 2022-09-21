Lemonade (LMND) Stock Moves -1.28%: What You Should Know

Lemonade (LMND) closed at $21.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.28% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.71% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.68%.

Lemonade will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lemonade to post earnings of -$1.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $65.18 million, up 82.58% from the prior-year quarter.

LMND's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$4.82 per share and revenue of $238.67 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.34% and +85.88%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lemonade. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lemonade is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

