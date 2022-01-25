Lemonade (LMND) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

Lemonade (LMND) closed at $29.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 29.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lemonade as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lemonade to post earnings of -$1.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 88.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $39.35 million, up 91.95% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lemonade. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lemonade is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

