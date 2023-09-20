Lemonade (LMND) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

Lemonade (LMND) closed at $12.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.32% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.94% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85% in that time.

Lemonade will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lemonade to post earnings of -$0.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $104.16 million, up 40.76% from the year-ago period.

LMND's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.63 per share and revenue of $410.04 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.92% and +59.74%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lemonade should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% higher within the past month. Lemonade is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

