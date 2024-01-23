Lemonade (LMND) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Lemonade (LMND) closed at $17.18, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.53% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.71% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Lemonade will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Lemonade is projected to report earnings of -$0.79 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $113.1 million, up 27.94% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lemonade. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.33% increase. Lemonade presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, positioning it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

