Lemonade (LMND) Soars 15.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Lemonade (LMND) shares soared 15.8% in the last trading session to close at $66.87. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 9.4% loss over the past four weeks.

Lemonade has broadened its business beyond renters and homeowners insurance by expanding into auto insurance through the Metromile acquisition, as well as pet and life coverage. This diversification strengthens its revenue base and reduces dependence on any single product line.



The auto segment continues to outperform expectations, with management anticipating accelerating growth driven by total addressable market expansion from new state launches and increased brand and growth investments.



Lemonade’s reinsurance structure plays a key role in stabilizing financial performance by transferring a meaningful portion of claims costs to reinsurance partners, thereby reducing earnings volatility. As a technology-focused insurer, the company continues to invest heavily in digitization and automation. Geographic expansion remains another important growth driver.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.58 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +32.6%. Revenues are expected to be $254.03 million, up 68% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Lemonade, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on LMND going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Lemonade belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Multi line industry. Another stock from the same industry, SelectQuote (SLQT), closed the last trading session 4.5% lower at $0.64. Over the past month, SLQT has returned -25.1%.

For SelectQuote, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.02. This represents a change of -166.7% from what the company reported a year ago. SelectQuote currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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