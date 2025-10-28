Lemonade (LMND) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

Lemonade (LMND) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, LMND broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Shares of LMND have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 7.5%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that LMND could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at LMND's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on LMND for more gains in the near future.

