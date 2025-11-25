Lemonade (LMND) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Lemonade (LMND) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. LMND recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, LMND has gained 24.9%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Once investors consider LMND's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 6 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch LMND for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

