Lemonade (LMND) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lemonade (LMND) will report quarterly loss of $0.79 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 15.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $113.1 million, exhibiting an increase of 27.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lemonade metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net investment income' will reach $7.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +100.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Ceding commission income' reaching $17.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

Analysts expect 'Commission income' to come in at $4.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net earned premium' should come in at $84.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +33.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'In force premium (end of period)' should arrive at $730.57 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $625.10 million.

Analysts forecast 'Gross loss ratio' to reach 83.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 89% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net loss ratio' will reach 81.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 97%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Customers (end of period)' will likely reach 2,012,985. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,807,548 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Premium per Customer (end of period)' at $362.78. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $346 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Lemonade here>>>



Over the past month, Lemonade shares have recorded returns of +1.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LMND will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.