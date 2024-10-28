Lemonade (LMND) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Lemonade (LMND) will announce quarterly loss of $1.02 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 15.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $127.02 million, increasing 10.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Lemonade metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net investment income' of $8.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Ceding commission income' at $17.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Commission income' reaching $6.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +43.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net earned premium' to reach $95.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.8%.

Analysts expect 'In force premium (end of period)' to come in at $878.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $719 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Customers (end of period)' will reach 2,249,386. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,984,154.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net loss ratio' will likely reach 80.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 88%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Premium per Customer (end of period)' should arrive at $390.92. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $362.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross loss ratio' should come in at 81.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 83% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Lemonade have demonstrated returns of +8.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LMND is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

