Lemonade (LMND) Price Target Increased by 17.12% to 19.04

The average one-year price target for Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) has been revised to 19.04 / share. This is an increase of 17.12% from the prior estimate of 16.26 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.11% from the latest reported closing price of 23.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lemonade. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMND is 0.10%, a decrease of 35.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 36,957K shares. The put/call ratio of LMND is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 11,983K shares representing 17.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 4,770K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,043K shares, representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMND by 5.28% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 2,122K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,566K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,517K shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMND by 0.68% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,264K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMND by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Lemonade Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, and pet health insurance in the United States, contents and liability insurance in Germany and the Netherlands, and renters insurance in France, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, Lemonade set out to replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available for most of the United States, Germany, the Netherlands and France and continues to expand globally.

