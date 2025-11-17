Lemonade (LMND) Price Target Increased by 10.63% to 51.76

The average one-year price target for Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) has been revised to $51.76 / share. This is an increase of 10.63% from the prior estimate of $46.79 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $89.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.56% from the latest reported closing price of $70.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lemonade. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 6.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMND is 0.09%, an increase of 9.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 47,752K shares. The put/call ratio of LMND is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 3,564K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,959K shares , representing a decrease of 67.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMND by 51.21% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,506K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,674K shares , representing an increase of 23.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMND by 46.78% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,942K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,110K shares , representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMND by 14.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,120K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,075K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMND by 27.04% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,818K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,219K shares , representing a decrease of 22.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMND by 41.55% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.