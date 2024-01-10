Lemonade (LMND) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Lemonade (LMND) ending at $17.48, denoting a +0.98% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.75%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.2% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lemonade in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.78, marking a 16.13% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $113.1 million, up 27.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lemonade. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Lemonade is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

