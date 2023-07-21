Lemonade (LMND) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lemonade (LMND) closed at $23.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 32.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 5.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lemonade as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.02, up 7.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $97.64 million, up 95.27% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.85 per share and revenue of $394.63 million. These totals would mark changes of +16.12% and +53.73%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lemonade. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.26% lower. Lemonade is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.