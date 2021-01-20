Lemonade (LMND) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lemonade (LMND) closed at $145.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.8% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.97%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 19.78% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LMND as it approaches its next earnings report date.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LMND. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LMND currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.