Lemonade (LMND) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average
Lemonade (LMND) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, LMND crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.
A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.
The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.
Shares of LMND have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 9.5%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that LMND could be poised for a continued surge.
Once investors consider LMND's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 1 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.
Investors should think about putting LMND on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.
Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles
Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investorsSee 5 EV Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential >>
Click to get this free report
Lemonade, Inc. (LMND): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Stocks Videos
Explore StocksExplore
Most Popular
- L3Harris (LHX) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Drop; Walmart Falls On Lowered Profit Outlook; Microsoft & Alphabet Earnings On Deck
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Fall; U.S Economy Shrinks For Second-Straight Quarter
- Verizon Stock is Ready to Jump after Its Slump