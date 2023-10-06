Lemonade (LMND) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Lemonade (LMND) ended the recent trading session at $11.65, demonstrating a +1.04% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.6%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 13.18% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 4.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lemonade will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Lemonade is projected to report earnings of -$0.93 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $104.16 million, up 40.76% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$3.63 per share and a revenue of $410.04 million, signifying shifts of +20.92% and +59.74%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lemonade. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Lemonade boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.