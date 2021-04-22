Lemonade (LMND) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lemonade (LMND) closed the most recent trading day at $90.54, moving +0.88% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.54% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.83% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LMND as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.20 per share and revenue of $115 million. These totals would mark changes of +11.85% and +21.82%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LMND. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.03% higher. LMND is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

