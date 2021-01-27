Lemonade (LMND) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lemonade (LMND) closed at $156 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.71% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.61%.

LMND will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LMND. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% higher. LMND is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, which puts it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

