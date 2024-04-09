Lemonade (LMND) Expands in France With Homeowners Insurance

Lemonade LMND, an AI-driven digital insurance company, has teamed up with BNP Paribas Cardif to introduce homeowners insurance in France, extending its seamless customer experience to millions of homeowners across the country.

Continued Growth in Europe

Following its successful entry into France in 2020 with renters insurance, Lemonade has rapidly expanded its presence in Europe. The launch of homeowners insurance marks a significant milestone in Lemonade's growth strategy, aligning with its mission to offer innovative insurance solutions globally.

Strategic Partnership for Success

The collaboration between Lemonade and BNP Paribas Cardif demonstrates a fruitful partnership, leveraging Lemonade's AI technology and BNP Paribas Cardif's advisory expertise. With BNP Paribas Cardif's longstanding reputation and Lemonade's disruptive approach, the offering is poised to redefine homeowners insurance in France.

Tailored Coverage and Accessibility

Lemonade's homeowners insurance is tailored to meet the needs of customers in France, providing comprehensive coverage starting from just 10 euros per month. With features such as school insurance, legal protection and theft coverage, all accessible through its user-friendly app, Lemonade ensures peace of mind for homeowners.

Price Performance and Zacks Rank

Shares of LMND have gained 5.5% year to date compared with the industry’s 8.7% growth. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

