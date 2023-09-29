Lemonade (LMND) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lemonade (LMND) closed at $11.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 15.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.83%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lemonade as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lemonade to post earnings of -$0.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $104.16 million, up 40.76% from the year-ago period.

LMND's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.63 per share and revenue of $410.04 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.92% and +59.74%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lemonade. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% higher within the past month. Lemonade is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LMND in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

