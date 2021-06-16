Lemonade (LMND) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lemonade (LMND) closed the most recent trading day at $95.60, moving -0.81% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 30.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.91%.

LMND will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, LMND is projected to report earnings of -$0.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 49.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $26.8 million, down 10.37% from the year-ago period.

LMND's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.53 per share and revenue of $118.87 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.75% and +25.92%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LMND. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.54% lower. LMND is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

