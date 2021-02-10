Lemonade (LMND) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lemonade (LMND) closed at $154.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 22.63% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.

LMND will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 1, 2021.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LMND. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% higher. LMND is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

