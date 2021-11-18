Lemonade Is Trying to Disrupt a Difficult Business

The insurance business is one of the oldest on Earth with a history some archeologists date back to B.C. times. It’s also one of the toughest, as pricing risk is often more art than science.

The latest popular name to take on this challenge is Lemonade (LMND), a property & casualty insurance provider that offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance. Lemonade claims to create a better mousetrap through artificial intelligence and behavioral economics.

The company was founded in 2015 and went public in 2020 at $29 a share. It reached a high price of $188 in January 2021. Since its inception, Lemonade has generated significant losses. For the last three years, losses have been $121 million, $108 million, and $53 million.

LMND remains in active client acquisition mode with very heavy sales and marketing spending. It currently has over 1.3 million customers, and 70% of its customers are under the age of 35.

I am bearish on LMND as the stock price does not reflect the risks inherent to this business and the absence of a clear path to profitability. (See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks)

Metromile Acquisition

To accelerate its entry into the auto insurance world, LMND recently announced it is acquiring Metromile (MILE), a technology startup in the field of telematics that is a leader in pay-per-mile insurance.

Metromile has been harnessing artificial intelligence and big data for car insurance, which can predict losses per mile driven. The transaction should enable Lemonade to bypass the riskiest phase of the Lemonade Car growth trajectory and take the industry lead in pricing and underwriting. The deal size at the time of acquisition was approximately $500 million.

Recent Financial Results

Premiums increased 84% in Q3 2021 compared to the prior-year period. This was comprised of a 45% increase in customers and a 26% increase in premiums per customer. The customer base reached 1.36 million.

Annual dollar retention, an important metric for growth insurance companies, is defined as the percentage of in-force premiums retained over a twelve-month period. That metric was 82% in the quarter, up 6% from the Q3 2020 period. This was primarily due to an increased occurrence of multiple policies per customer.

The company is far from profitable as it invests in client acquisition at a very heavy rate. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $51.3 million, almost doubling from the prior period. The net loss ratio increased to 81% from 65% in the prior period, which is not headed in the right direction.

The company expects an EBITDA loss between $183 million and $185 million in 2021. Keep in mind that this is on a revenue base of only about $127 million. Lemonade has $319 million in cash on the balance sheet for corporate purposes and $805 million in investments, largely for insurance purposes.

Valuation Seems High

LMND’s book value per share is approximately $17 as of the end of Q3 2021, meaning that it is currently trading at a price-to-book value of 3.4x. Established insurance companies often trade at 1.0x-3.0x book value. So, a fast-growing insurance company like LMND might be fairly valued at around $50 per share.

A P/E ratio is hard to come by for LMND as no net profits are expected for quite some time.

We could value LMND like many tech companies today with no or low profits – on a price-to-sales basis. The company trades at approximately 28x 2021 consensus revenue estimates. Take that Tesla (TSLA), with your measly 21.5x forward price/sales ratio.

Conclusion

To create a margin of safety with regards to its unproven business model, the stock is probably a safer buy closer to its book value per share, which is approximately $17. It is uncertain whether LMND’s recent high level of customer acquisitions will produce profitable long-term clients.

I am bearish on LMND stock as the price seems to be away ahead of itself.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, LMND has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and two Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. At $82.80, the average Lemonade price target implies 49.9% upside potential.

Disclosure: Disclosure: At the time of publication, Tom Kerr did not own shares of any stocks mentioned above.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. TipRanks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. TipRanks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by TipRanks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.