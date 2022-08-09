Markets
LMND

Lemonade Gains On Increase In Q2 Revenue

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) shares are trading more than 14 percent on Tuesday morning after the company reported an increase in second-quarter revenue from the prior year.

Quarterly revenue was $50 million, compared to $28.2 million in the previous year.

For the third quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $63-$65 million.

For the full year 2022, the company projects revenue in the range $236-$239 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMND

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular