Lemonade Gains On Increase In Q2 Revenue

(RTTNews) - Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) shares are trading more than 14 percent on Tuesday morning after the company reported an increase in second-quarter revenue from the prior year.

Quarterly revenue was $50 million, compared to $28.2 million in the previous year.

For the third quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $63-$65 million.

For the full year 2022, the company projects revenue in the range $236-$239 million.

