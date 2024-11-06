Lemonade call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Lemonade (LMND) with 3,185 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 10 points to 62.91%. Nov-24 23 puts and Nov-24 30 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.56. Earnings are expected on February 25th.

