Lemonade Is Betting Everything on AI Insurance. Should Investors Follow?

Key Points

Lemonade continues to register robust growth, as its customer base and in-force premium increased by 23% and 32%, respectively, in the first quarter.

Analysts don't expect the business to post positive GAAP earnings until 2028.

Early-stage and unprofitable companies can present investors with greater upside, but they come with heightened uncertainty.

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Companies that are innovating with artificial intelligence (AI) have been rewarded by the market, even though volatility hasn't faded. Shares in Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) might be down 20% in 2026 (as of June 11), but they have skyrocketed 194% in the past three years.

That's a notable winning streak that can catch the attention of the investment community.

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This fintech stock is betting it all on AI insurance. Should investors buy shares today?

Growth is not an issue for Lemonade

The insurance industry is one of the oldest. Lemonade wants to bring it into the digital age. By integrating AI and machine learning capabilities throughout its organization, the business aims to provide its customers with a superior experience.

Lemonade operates with a direct-to-consumer and purely digital model. The company says that individuals can sign up for a new policy (using a tool called AI Maya) in as little as 90 seconds. For existing policyholders, more than half of claims are paid out instantly (using AI Jim). There is minimal human intervention, as these processes are increasingly being automated.

The growth trends prove that this business model has found remarkable product-market fit. During the first quarter (ended March 31), Lemonade reported a 23% year-over-year jump in customers to over 3.1 million, while its in-force premium surged 32% to $1.3 billion. Revenue was up 71%.

Lemonade started out in 2015 by only offering renters and homeowners insurance. Today, its product suite has expanded to include car, pet, and term life insurance. Besides the U.S., it serves customers in Europe.

Waiting for consistent profits

While Lemonade stock caters to growth investors, it has not yet reached profitability. The net loss was a reported $165.5 million in 2025. The consensus view among analysts is that Lemonade will generate positive GAAP net income in 2028. Investors will need to be patient.

However, the business is making progress.

The net loss ratio, which Lemonade defines as the "ratio of losses and loss adjustment expense, less amounts ceded to reinsurers, to net earned premium," improved to 63% in Q1 from 82% in the year-ago period.

Management is forecasting positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the fourth quarter, which would be a first for the company.

These are encouraging trends. The leadership team must continue to run the business with operational and risk discipline to become profitable sooner rather than later. Efficiency gains from AI, demonstrated by surging in-force premium per employee, help to control costs.

As is the case with any early-stage and unprofitable company, Lemonade presents investors with a high-risk/high-reward opportunity. Only those who are comfortable with more uncertainty should consider buying shares. Even then, perhaps Lemonade should be limited to 1% of a diversified portfolio.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.