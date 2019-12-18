Markets
MPW

Lemmings, Beware! Wall Street’s 2020 Dividend Picks, Yikes

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published
By Brett Owens

aEURoeHey Kevin, I think IaEURtmm going to look at doing one of those top 20 dividend picks for 2020 pieces. Cheesy, I know, but aEUR~tis the season.aEUR

My always-supportive publisher knew how to rattle my cage, however:

aEURoeFunny, I just saw one of those aEUR~Wall Street favoriteaEURtm pieces cross my desk. Had one of your old favorites includedaEUR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MPW

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular