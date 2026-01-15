LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $86.21, changing hands as high as $86.95 per share. LeMaitre Vascular Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LMAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LMAT's low point in its 52 week range is $71.42 per share, with $105.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.45.

