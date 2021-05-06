LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. LMAT surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

LMAT could be on the verge of another rally after moving 6% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account LMAT's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 3 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting LMAT on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

