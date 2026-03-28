A LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Insider Sold 2,625 Shares for $285K

Key Points

2,625 shares were exercised and sold on March 11, 2026, generating a transaction value of approximately $285,000 at a weighted average sale price of around $108.50 per share.

This disposition represented 28.22% of Kamke's direct holdings prior to the transaction, reducing direct ownership to 6,677 shares.

The transaction involved the exercise of vested stock options, with all shares sold directly; no indirect entities or trusts participated.

Kamke retains 1,353 stock options (direct), which can be converted to common stock, indicating continuing equity exposure beyond the reported sale.

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On March 11, 2026, LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Senior Vice President, Operations, Trent G Kamke, reported the exercise and immediate sale of 2,625 shares of common stock for total proceeds of approximately $285,000, according to this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Context Shares sold (direct) 2,625 Open-market shares sold (code 'S') in this filing Transaction value $284,812.50 Based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($108.50) Post-transaction shares (direct) 6,677 Directly held shares after transaction completion Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$722,000 Based on March 11, 2026 market close

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($108.50); post-transaction value based on March 11, 2026, market close.

Key questions

What was the structure and rationale for the transaction?

The trade reflects an exercise of 2,625 vested options immediately followed by a direct sale of the common shares, a common mechanism for executives to monetize equity awards while maintaining compliance with company trading policies.

The trade reflects an exercise of 2,625 vested options immediately followed by a direct sale of the common shares, a common mechanism for executives to monetize equity awards while maintaining compliance with company trading policies. How did this transaction impact Kamke's ownership stake?

Direct common stock holdings decreased from approximately 9,000 shares to 6,677 shares, marking a 28.22% reduction in direct equity exposure; no indirect holdings were involved or remain post-transaction.

Direct common stock holdings decreased from approximately 9,000 shares to 6,677 shares, marking a 28.22% reduction in direct equity exposure; no indirect holdings were involved or remain post-transaction. How does the trade fit within Kamke's recent activity?

This transaction matches the recent period's median sell size (2,625 shares) and percentage of holdings sold per trade (28.22%), indicating consistency in liquidation cadence as available direct holdings have declined over time.

This transaction matches the recent period's median sell size (2,625 shares) and percentage of holdings sold per trade (28.22%), indicating consistency in liquidation cadence as available direct holdings have declined over time. What continuing equity exposure does Kamke retain?

Kamke continues to hold 1,353 directly owned stock options, which can be exercised for additional common shares in the future, preserving potential upside alignment with company performance.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $249.6 million Net income (TTM) $57.7 million Dividend yield 0.99% 1-year price change 32.90%

* 1-year price change calculated using March 11, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers a portfolio of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, including angioscopes, embolectomy and thrombectomy catheters, carotid shunts, vascular grafts, and closure systems.

Generates revenue primarily through direct sales and distributor relationships, focusing on proprietary vascular products designed for surgical intervention and vascular repair.

Serves hospitals, surgeons, and healthcare providers treating vascular disease, with a global customer base spanning North America, Europe, and other international markets.

LeMaitre Vascular operates at scale in the medical instruments and supplies industry, leveraging a focused product portfolio to address critical needs in vascular surgery. The company’s strategy centers on innovation in device design and direct engagement with healthcare professionals, supporting consistent revenue growth and profitability. Its competitive position is reinforced by specialized offerings and a global distribution network.

What this transaction means for investors

As the Senior Vice President of Operations, Kamke likely receives a large portion of his compensation in the form of stock options. With shares of LeMaitre up by more than 30% this year, this transaction looks like an insider supplementing their income. It doesn’t look like the action of an insider trying to exit a doomed investment.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, LeMaitre reported sales that rose 16% year over year to reach $64.5 million. Earnings rose by 39% to $0.68 per share. The outstanding performance supports a big 25% dividend payout bump. The medical device company’s payout has risen by 125% over the past five years. At recent prices, the stock offers a 0.9% dividend yield.

LeMaitre Vascular expects the strong growth it recorded last year to continue. At the midpoint of the guidance range provided by management, sales are expected to rise by 12% this year. On the bottom line, management predicts adjusted earnings will soar 22% higher this year.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends LeMaitre Vascular. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.