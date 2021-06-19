LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LMAT) 27% Price Boost Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 27% share price jump in the last month. The last month tops off a massive increase of 151% in the last year.

After such a large jump in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider LeMaitre Vascular as a stock to avoid entirely with its 51.9x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

LeMaitre Vascular certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For LeMaitre Vascular?

LeMaitre Vascular's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 34% gain to the company's bottom line. As a result, it also grew EPS by 27% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the six analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 10.0% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 14% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's alarming that LeMaitre Vascular's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Final Word

LeMaitre Vascular's P/E is flying high just like its stock has during the last month. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of LeMaitre Vascular's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for LeMaitre Vascular that you need to take into consideration.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

