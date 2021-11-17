LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LMAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LMAT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.4, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMAT was $53.4, representing a -17.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.50 and a 56% increase over the 52 week low of $34.23.

LMAT is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG). LMAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.32. Zacks Investment Research reports LMAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.85%, compared to an industry average of 12.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lmat Dividend History page.

