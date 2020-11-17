Dividends
LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LMAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LMAT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.18, the dividend yield is 1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMAT was $38.18, representing a -1.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.64 and a 103.52% increase over the 52 week low of $18.76.

LMAT is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Stryker Corporation (SYK). LMAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.93. Zacks Investment Research reports LMAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 14.02%, compared to an industry average of 12.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LMAT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMAT

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular