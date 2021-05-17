LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LMAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.79% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $49.19, the dividend yield is .89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMAT was $49.19, representing a -10.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.96 and a 108.87% increase over the 52 week low of $23.55.

LMAT is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and 3M Company (MMM). LMAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.16. Zacks Investment Research reports LMAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.92%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

