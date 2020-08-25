LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2020

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LMAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LMAT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.32, the dividend yield is 1.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMAT was $29.32, representing a -24.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.64 and a 56.29% increase over the 52 week low of $18.76.

LMAT is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX). LMAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.81. Zacks Investment Research reports LMAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.88%, compared to an industry average of 5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LMAT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

