LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 25, 2021

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LMAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LMAT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMAT was $55, representing a -14.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.50 and a 90.08% increase over the 52 week low of $28.94.

LMAT is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG). LMAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.39. Zacks Investment Research reports LMAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 31.49%, compared to an industry average of 16.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LMAT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.