LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results, Announces Dividend and Sales Guidance Update

LeMaitre Vascular reported Q1 2025 results, announcing a $0.20 dividend and increased sales guidance.
Quiver AI Summary
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. announced its Q1 2025 financial results, revealing sales of $59.9 million, a 12% increase from the previous year, driven by strong demand for grafts and carotid shunts. The company reported a gross margin of 69.2%, up 60 basis points, and an operating income of $12.6 million, reflecting a 6% increase. Earnings per diluted share rose by 10% to $0.48. LeMaitre declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 and announced enhancements to its financial guidance for the year, projecting sales of $245 million, with an organic growth rate of 13%. Additionally, the company recently received regulatory approval for Artegraft in Europe and ended its distribution agreement for the Elutia porcine patch. The CEO expressed optimism about the company’s cash position, which is now $303 million, providing strategic flexibility for future initiatives.
Potential Positives
- LeMaitre Vascular reported a 12% increase in sales for Q1 2025, highlighting strong growth, particularly in grafts and carotid shunts.
- The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, signaling financial strength and commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- Operating income increased by 6% year-over-year, indicating effective cost management and operational efficiency.
- The recent approval of the MDR CE Mark for Artegraft and upcoming European launch presents new growth opportunities in international markets.
Potential Negatives
- Operating expenses grew 16% largely due to personnel expenses, indicating potential inefficiencies or challenges in cost management.
- The company ended its distribution agreement with Elutia, which may impact future sales opportunities or revenue streams.
- Forward-looking statements disclosed several risks, including dependence on sole-source suppliers and potential competition from alternative medical technologies, highlighting significant uncertainties in future performance.
FAQ
What were LeMaitre Vascular's Q1 2025 sales results?
LeMaitre reported Q1 2025 sales of $59.9 million, reflecting a 12% growth compared to the previous year.
What dividend did LeMaitre declare for Q1 2025?
The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on May 29, 2025.
How is LeMaitre Vascular's gross margin performing?
LeMaitre reported a gross margin of 69.2% in Q1 2025, up from 68.6% in Q1 2024.
What are LeMaitre's sales forecasts for Q2 and full year 2025?
Q2 2025 sales are projected between $61.5 million and $63.5 million; full year sales guidance is $242 million to $249 million.
What product received its CE mark recently?
LeMaitre's Artegraft received its MDR CE Mark on April 29, 2025, aiming for a European launch soon.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$LMAT Insider Trading Activity
$LMAT insiders have traded $LMAT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TRENT G KAMKE (Senior V. P., Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,529 shares for an estimated $525,052.
- BRIDGET A ROSS sold 3,750 shares for an estimated $380,512
- LAWRENCE J JASINSKI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,340 shares for an estimated $309,557.
- MARTHA SHADAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,466 shares for an estimated $151,547.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LMAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $LMAT stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 236,959 shares (+6.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,833,402
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 93,292 shares (-8.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,827,198
- F/M INVESTMENTS LLC removed 84,919 shares (-68.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,824,436
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. added 84,517 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,787,396
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 81,573 shares (+65.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,516,136
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO removed 77,910 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,536,649
- TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS removed 75,317 shares (-73.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,319,096
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
BURLINGTON, Mass., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants, and services, today reported Q1 2025 results, announced a quarterly dividend of $0.20/share, and provided guidance.
Q1 2025:
Sales $59.9mm, +12% (+13% organic)
Gross margin 69.2%, +60 bps
Op. income $12.6mm, +6%
Op. margin 21%
Earnings per diluted share $0.48, +10%
Cash up $2.8mm sequentially to $302.5mm
Grafts (+17%) and carotid shunts (+14%) drove sales growth. EMEA sales increased 18%, Americas 11%, and APAC 3%.
Gross margin was 69.2% (vs. 68.6% in Q1 2024), due to higher average selling prices and manufacturing efficiencies.
Operating income of $12.6mm was up 6% in Q1. Operating expenses grew 16% largely due to personnel expenses. The Company currently employs 164 sales representatives and 34 sales managers.
Artegraft received its MDR CE Mark on April 29, and the European launch will begin presently. Artegraft, a biologic graft used in AV access and peripheral bypass, is the Company’s largest U.S. product, with $37mm in U.S. sales in 2024.
The Company ended its Elutia (formerly known as Aziyo Biologics) porcine patch distribution agreement on April 30. U.S. hospital sales were $5.0mm in 2024.
Chairman/CEO George LeMaitre said, “Q1 sales momentum allows us to increase our 2025 reported ($245mm) and organic (+13%) sales guidance, up from prior guidance of $239mm and 10%. $303mm of cash also provides strategic optionality.”
Business Outlook
Q2 2025 Guidance
Full Year Guidance
Sales
$61.5mm - $63.5mm
(Mid: $62.5mm, +12%, +12% Org.)
$242mm - $249mm
(Mid: $245mm, +12%, +13% Org.)
Gross Margin
69.5%
69.6%
Op. Income
$14.6mm - $16.0mm
(Mid: $15.3mm, +7%)
$55.1mm - $60.3mm
(Mid: $57.7mm, +10%)
Op. Margin (Mid)
24%
24%
EPS
$0.55 - $0.59
(Mid: $0.57, +10%)
$2.07 - $2.24
(Mid: $2.16, +12%)
Quarterly Dividend
On April 29, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.20/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on May 29, 2025, to stockholders of record on May 15, 2025.
Share Repurchase Program
On February 18, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $75.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 17, 2026, unless extended by the Board.
Conference Call Reminder
Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at
www.lemaitre.com/investor
. Access to the live call is available by registering online
here
. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at
www.lemaitre.com/investor
. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.
About
LeMaitre
LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.
LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.
For more information about the Company, please visit
www.lemaitre.com
.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, GAAP financial performance measures. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.
In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events. The non-GAAP profitability metrics provided herein allow the company to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that the presentation of guidance described above for sales, operating income, and EPS provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s profitability.
Forward-Looking Statements
The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, competition from other medical device companies and alternative medical technologies; our ability to source, acquire, and integrate acquisitions; our ability to increase the selling prices of our products; our ability to maintain historic levels of profit growth; our dependence on sole- or limited-source suppliers; our implementation of our new enterprise resource planning system; disruptions to our information technology systems or breaches of our information security systems; our ability to engage sales call points other than vascular surgeons; our ability to procure, process, and preserve human tissue and comply with relevant regulatory requirements; the impact of a disruption in our manufacturing facilities; our ability to navigate the risks inherent in operating internationally; our ability to transition to direct sales models in certain international territories; the status of our regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both domestically and internationally; the occurrence of litigation relating to product liability, employment matters, intellectual property, contract disputes, and other commercial matters; the occurrence of product defects or recalls; our ability to service and repurchase our debt; the dilutive effect of a conversion of our debt; our ability to navigate executive officer transitions and retain key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and volatility in the price of our common stock; and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at
http://www.lemaitre.com
and on the SEC's website at
http://www.sec.gov
. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
25,340
$
25,610
Short-term marketable securities
277,209
274,112
Accounts receivable, net
35,112
30,063
Inventory and other deferred costs
65,906
64,927
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,546
7,480
Total current assets
408,113
402,192
Property and equipment, net
25,106
24,800
Right-of-use leased assets
16,233
16,768
Goodwill
65,945
65,945
Other intangibles, net
34,399
35,819
Deferred tax assets
1,037
1,425
Other assets
5,173
4,868
Total assets
$
556,006
$
551,817
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,181
$
1,761
Accrued expenses
19,929
24,732
Acquisition-related obligations
-
1,433
Lease liabilities - short-term
2,635
2,681
Total current liabilities
24,745
30,607
Convertible senior notes, net
167,984
167,772
Lease liabilities - long-term
14,742
15,232
Deferred tax liabilities
88
85
Other long-term liabilities
875
831
Total liabilities
208,434
214,527
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
242
242
Additional paid-in capital
217,118
213,760
Retained earnings
151,584
145,090
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,153
)
(6,184
)
Treasury stock
(16,219
)
(15,618
)
Total stockholders' equity
347,572
337,290
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
556,006
$
551,817
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
For the three months ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Net sales
$
59,871
$
53,478
Cost of sales
18,451
16,813
Gross profit
41,420
36,665
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
14,212
11,686
General and administrative
10,487
9,013
Research and development
4,095
4,092
Total operating expenses
28,794
24,791
Income from operations
12,626
11,874
Other income (expense):
Interest income
2,903
1,001
Interest expense
(1,290
)
-
Other income (loss), net
2
(78
)
Income before income taxes
14,241
12,797
Provision for income taxes
3,230
2,910
Net income
$
11,011
$
9,887
Earnings per share of common stock
Basic
$
0.49
$
0.44
Diluted
$
0.48
$
0.44
Weighted - average shares outstanding:
Basic
22,570
22,365
Diluted
22,899
22,570
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.20
$
0.16
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
For the three months ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
$
%
$
%
Net Sales by Geography
Americas
$
38,958
65
%
$
35,245
66
%
Europe, Middle East and Africa
16,959
28
%
14,395
27
%
Asia Pacific
3,954
7
%
3,838
7
%
Total Net Sales
$
59,871
100
%
$
53,478
100
%
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT)
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
For the three months ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA
Net income as reported
$ 11,011
$ 9,887
Interest (income) expense, net
(1,613
)
(1,001
)
Amortization and depreciation expense
2,552
2,382
Provision for income taxes
3,230
2,910
EBITDA
$ 15,180
$ 14,178
EBITDA percentage increase
7%
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth:
For the three months ended March 31, 2025
Net sales as reported
$
59,871
Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations
754
Adjusted net sales
$
60,625
For the three months ended March 31, 2024
Net sales as reported
$
53,478
Adjusted net sales
$
53,478
Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended March 31, 2025
$
7,147
13%
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:
For the three months ending June 30, 2025
Net sales per guidance (midpoint)
$
62,545
Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations
(838
)
Adjusted projected net sales
$
61,707
For the three months ended June 30, 2024
Net sales as reported
$
55,849
Net impact of divestitures excluding currency
(960
)
Adjusted net sales
$
54,889
Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending June 30, 2025
$
6,818
12%
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:
For the year ending December 31, 2025
Net sales per guidance (midpoint)
$
245,496
Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations
(1,464
)
Adjusted projected net sales
$
244,032
For the year ended December 31, 2024
Net sales as reported
$
219,863
Net impact of divestitures excluding currency
(3,265
)
Adjusted net sales
$
216,598
Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2025
$
27,434
13%
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.