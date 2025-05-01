LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results, Announces Dividend and Sales Guidance Update

LeMaitre Vascular reported Q1 2025 results, announcing a $0.20 dividend and increased sales guidance.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. announced its Q1 2025 financial results, revealing sales of $59.9 million, a 12% increase from the previous year, driven by strong demand for grafts and carotid shunts. The company reported a gross margin of 69.2%, up 60 basis points, and an operating income of $12.6 million, reflecting a 6% increase. Earnings per diluted share rose by 10% to $0.48. LeMaitre declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 and announced enhancements to its financial guidance for the year, projecting sales of $245 million, with an organic growth rate of 13%. Additionally, the company recently received regulatory approval for Artegraft in Europe and ended its distribution agreement for the Elutia porcine patch. The CEO expressed optimism about the company’s cash position, which is now $303 million, providing strategic flexibility for future initiatives.

Potential Positives

LeMaitre Vascular reported a 12% increase in sales for Q1 2025, highlighting strong growth, particularly in grafts and carotid shunts.

The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, signaling financial strength and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Operating income increased by 6% year-over-year, indicating effective cost management and operational efficiency.

The recent approval of the MDR CE Mark for Artegraft and upcoming European launch presents new growth opportunities in international markets.

Potential Negatives

Operating expenses grew 16% largely due to personnel expenses, indicating potential inefficiencies or challenges in cost management.



The company ended its distribution agreement with Elutia, which may impact future sales opportunities or revenue streams.



Forward-looking statements disclosed several risks, including dependence on sole-source suppliers and potential competition from alternative medical technologies, highlighting significant uncertainties in future performance.

FAQ

What were LeMaitre Vascular's Q1 2025 sales results?

LeMaitre reported Q1 2025 sales of $59.9 million, reflecting a 12% growth compared to the previous year.

What dividend did LeMaitre declare for Q1 2025?

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on May 29, 2025.

How is LeMaitre Vascular's gross margin performing?

LeMaitre reported a gross margin of 69.2% in Q1 2025, up from 68.6% in Q1 2024.

What are LeMaitre's sales forecasts for Q2 and full year 2025?

Q2 2025 sales are projected between $61.5 million and $63.5 million; full year sales guidance is $242 million to $249 million.

What product received its CE mark recently?

LeMaitre's Artegraft received its MDR CE Mark on April 29, 2025, aiming for a European launch soon.

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants, and services, today reported Q1 2025 results, announced a quarterly dividend of $0.20/share, and provided guidance.







Q1 2025:









Sales $59.9mm, +12% (+13% organic)



Gross margin 69.2%, +60 bps



Op. income $12.6mm, +6%



Op. margin 21%



Earnings per diluted share $0.48, +10%



Cash up $2.8mm sequentially to $302.5mm







Grafts (+17%) and carotid shunts (+14%) drove sales growth. EMEA sales increased 18%, Americas 11%, and APAC 3%.





Gross margin was 69.2% (vs. 68.6% in Q1 2024), due to higher average selling prices and manufacturing efficiencies.





Operating income of $12.6mm was up 6% in Q1. Operating expenses grew 16% largely due to personnel expenses. The Company currently employs 164 sales representatives and 34 sales managers.





Artegraft received its MDR CE Mark on April 29, and the European launch will begin presently. Artegraft, a biologic graft used in AV access and peripheral bypass, is the Company’s largest U.S. product, with $37mm in U.S. sales in 2024.





The Company ended its Elutia (formerly known as Aziyo Biologics) porcine patch distribution agreement on April 30. U.S. hospital sales were $5.0mm in 2024.





Chairman/CEO George LeMaitre said, “Q1 sales momentum allows us to increase our 2025 reported ($245mm) and organic (+13%) sales guidance, up from prior guidance of $239mm and 10%. $303mm of cash also provides strategic optionality.”







Business Outlook

















Q2 2025 Guidance









Full Year Guidance











Sales





$61.5mm - $63.5mm





(Mid: $62.5mm, +12%, +12% Org.)





$242mm - $249mm





(Mid: $245mm, +12%, +13% Org.)









Gross Margin





69.5%





69.6%









Op. Income





$14.6mm - $16.0mm





(Mid: $15.3mm, +7%)





$55.1mm - $60.3mm





(Mid: $57.7mm, +10%)









Op. Margin (Mid)





24%





24%









EPS





$0.55 - $0.59





(Mid: $0.57, +10%)





$2.07 - $2.24





(Mid: $2.16, +12%)











Quarterly Dividend







On April 29, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.20/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on May 29, 2025, to stockholders of record on May 15, 2025.







Share Repurchase Program







On February 18, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $75.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 17, 2026, unless extended by the Board.







Conference Call Reminder







Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at



www.lemaitre.com/investor



. Access to the live call is available by registering online



here



. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at



www.lemaitre.com/investor



. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.









A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.







About





LeMaitre







LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.





LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.





For more information about the Company, please visit



www.lemaitre.com



.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, GAAP financial performance measures. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.





In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events. The non-GAAP profitability metrics provided herein allow the company to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that the presentation of guidance described above for sales, operating income, and EPS provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s profitability.







Forward-Looking Statements







The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, competition from other medical device companies and alternative medical technologies; our ability to source, acquire, and integrate acquisitions; our ability to increase the selling prices of our products; our ability to maintain historic levels of profit growth; our dependence on sole- or limited-source suppliers; our implementation of our new enterprise resource planning system; disruptions to our information technology systems or breaches of our information security systems; our ability to engage sales call points other than vascular surgeons; our ability to procure, process, and preserve human tissue and comply with relevant regulatory requirements; the impact of a disruption in our manufacturing facilities; our ability to navigate the risks inherent in operating internationally; our ability to transition to direct sales models in certain international territories; the status of our regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both domestically and internationally; the occurrence of litigation relating to product liability, employment matters, intellectual property, contract disputes, and other commercial matters; the occurrence of product defects or recalls; our ability to service and repurchase our debt; the dilutive effect of a conversion of our debt; our ability to navigate executive officer transitions and retain key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and volatility in the price of our common stock; and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at



http://www.lemaitre.com



and on the SEC's website at



http://www.sec.gov



. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.











LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)





























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS























(amounts in thousands)































































































March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024























(unaudited)

















Assets





















































Current assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents









$





25,340













$





25,610

















Short-term marketable securities













277,209

















274,112

















Accounts receivable, net













35,112

















30,063

















Inventory and other deferred costs













65,906

















64,927

















Prepaid expenses and other current assets













4,546

















7,480













Total current assets













408,113

















402,192









































Property and equipment, net













25,106

















24,800













Right-of-use leased assets













16,233

















16,768













Goodwill













65,945

















65,945













Other intangibles, net













34,399

















35,819













Deferred tax assets













1,037

















1,425













Other assets













5,173

















4,868









































Total assets









$





556,006













$





551,817





































































Liabilities and stockholders' equity





















































Current liabilities:





























Accounts payable









$





2,181













$





1,761

















Accrued expenses













19,929

















24,732

















Acquisition-related obligations













-

















1,433

















Lease liabilities - short-term













2,635

















2,681













Total current liabilities













24,745

















30,607









































Convertible senior notes, net













167,984

















167,772













Lease liabilities - long-term













14,742

















15,232













Deferred tax liabilities













88

















85













Other long-term liabilities













875

















831













Total liabilities













208,434

















214,527









































Stockholders' equity





























Common stock













242

















242

















Additional paid-in capital













217,118

















213,760

















Retained earnings













151,584

















145,090

















Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(5,153





)













(6,184





)













Treasury stock













(16,219





)













(15,618





)









Total stockholders' equity













347,572

















337,290









































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





556,006













$





551,817























































LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)





















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS











(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





















(unaudited)























































For the three months ended





















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024



































Net sales





$





59,871













$





53,478













Cost of sales









18,451

















16,813





































Gross profit









41,420

















36,665





































Operating expenses:

























Sales and marketing









14,212

















11,686

















General and administrative









10,487

















9,013

















Research and development









4,095

















4,092













Total operating expenses









28,794

















24,791





































Income from operations









12,626

















11,874





































Other income (expense):

























Interest income









2,903

















1,001

















Interest expense









(1,290





)













-

















Other income (loss), net









2

















(78





)

































Income before income taxes









14,241

















12,797





































Provision for income taxes









3,230

















2,910





































Net income





$





11,011













$





9,887





































Earnings per share of common stock

























Basic





$





0.49













$





0.44

















Diluted





$





0.48













$





0.44





































Weighted - average shares outstanding:

























Basic









22,570

















22,365

















Diluted









22,899

















22,570





























































Cash dividends declared per common share





$





0.20













$





0.16



















































LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)





























SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION



































(amounts in thousands)





































(unaudited)























































































For the three months ended





















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024





















$













%













$













%















Net Sales by Geography













































Americas





$





38,958









65





%









$





35,245









66





%













Europe, Middle East and Africa









16,959









28





%













14,395









27





%













Asia Pacific









3,954









7





%













3,838









7





%











Total Net Sales







$





59,871









100





%









$





53,478









100





%































































LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT)





































NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



































(amounts in thousands)

































(unaudited)



























































































For the three months ended

































March 31, 2025

















March 31, 2024















Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA





































Net income as reported









$ 11,011













$ 9,887

















Interest (income) expense, net









(1,613





)









(1,001





)













Amortization and depreciation expense









2,552













2,382

















Provision for income taxes









3,230













2,910

























































EBITDA









$ 15,180













$ 14,178

























































EBITDA percentage increase





















7%



































































LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)





































NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



































(amounts in thousands)

































(unaudited)









































































Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth:





































For the three months ended March 31, 2025









































Net sales as reported









$





59,871





































Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations













754





































Adjusted net sales

















$









60,625





























































For the three months ended March 31, 2024









































Net sales as reported









$





53,478





































Adjusted net sales

















$









53,478

































































Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended March 31, 2025













$









7,147









13%

























































































Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:





































For the three months ending June 30, 2025









































Net sales per guidance (midpoint)









$





62,545





































Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations













(838





)

































Adjusted projected net sales

















$









61,707





























































For the three months ended June 30, 2024









































Net sales as reported









$





55,849





































Net impact of divestitures excluding currency













(960





)

































Adjusted net sales

















$









54,889

































































Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending June 30, 2025









$









6,818









12%

























































































Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:





































For the year ending December 31, 2025









































Net sales per guidance (midpoint)









$





245,496





































Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations













(1,464





)

































Adjusted projected net sales

















$









244,032





























































For the year ended December 31, 2024









































Net sales as reported









$





219,863





































Net impact of divestitures excluding currency













(3,265





)

































Adjusted net sales

















$









216,598

































































Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2025









$









27,434









13%















































