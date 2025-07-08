LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

LeMaitre Vascular will release Q2 2025 results on August 5, followed by a conference call at 5 PM EDT.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, after the market close. The company has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 PM EDT on the same day to discuss the financial results, business highlights, and outlook. Interested parties can register online to access the call or listen to a live audio webcast available through the company's investor relations website. LeMaitre Vascular specializes in devices, implants, and services for treating peripheral vascular disease, which affects over 200 million people globally. Additional information about the company is available on their website.
- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is set to announce its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating ongoing business activity and transparency with investors.
- The scheduled conference call for discussing financial results and company outlook demonstrates LeMaitre's commitment to effective communication with its stakeholders.
- The release highlights the company's focus on the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, addressing a significant global health concern affecting over 200 million people.
- None
When will LeMaitre Vascular announce its Q2 2025 results?
LeMaitre Vascular will release its Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, after the market close.
How can I access the conference call for LeMaitre's financial results?
Access to the live conference call is available by registering online, after which registrants will receive dial-in information.
What time is LeMaitre's Q2 conference call scheduled?
The Q2 conference call is scheduled for 5:00 PM EDT on August 5, 2025.
Where can I find the audio webcast for the conference call?
The audio webcast can be accessed live or via replay at ir.lemaitre.com.
What products does LeMaitre Vascular provide?
LeMaitre Vascular offers devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, focusing on vascular surgeons.
$LMAT Insider Trading Activity
$LMAT insiders have traded $LMAT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GEORGE W LEMAITRE (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $8,556,631.
- TRENT G KAMKE (Senior V. P., Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,529 shares for an estimated $525,052.
- BRIDGET A ROSS sold 3,750 shares for an estimated $312,000
- LAWRENCE J JASINSKI sold 3,142 shares for an estimated $289,064
$LMAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $LMAT stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 352,924 shares (+738.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,610,323
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 323,029 shares (-8.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,102,133
- RANGER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 135,720 shares (-20.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,386,908
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 115,141 shares (+119.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,660,329
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 109,214 shares (-41.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,163,054
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. added 93,582 shares (+110.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,851,529
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 93,292 shares (-8.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,827,198
$LMAT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LMAT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
- Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
$LMAT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LMAT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LMAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a target price of $110.0 on 02/28/2025
- Daniel Stauder from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $110.0 on 02/28/2025
- Nathan Treybeck from Wells Fargo set a target price of $95.0 on 02/13/2025
BURLINGTON, Mass., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, after the market close. The company has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 PM EDT the same day to discuss the results, business highlights, and company outlook.
Access to the live call is available by registering online
here
. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at
ir.lemaitre.com
.
About LeMaitre
LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at
www.lemaitre.com
.
LeMaitre and the LeMaitre logo are registered trademarks of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
Contact:
Gregory Manker
Director, Business Development & Investor Relations
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
+1 781-362-1260
gmanker@lemaitre.com
