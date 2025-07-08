LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

LeMaitre Vascular will release Q2 2025 results on August 5, followed by a conference call at 5 PM EDT.

$LMAT Insider Trading Activity

$LMAT insiders have traded $LMAT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE W LEMAITRE (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $8,556,631 .

. TRENT G KAMKE (Senior V. P., Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,529 shares for an estimated $525,052 .

. BRIDGET A ROSS sold 3,750 shares for an estimated $312,000

LAWRENCE J JASINSKI sold 3,142 shares for an estimated $289,064

$LMAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $LMAT stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LMAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LMAT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

$LMAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LMAT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LMAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a target price of $110.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Daniel Stauder from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $110.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Nathan Treybeck from Wells Fargo set a target price of $95.0 on 02/13/2025

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, after the market close. The company has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 PM EDT the same day to discuss the results, business highlights, and company outlook.





About LeMaitre







LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at



www.lemaitre.com



.





LeMaitre and the LeMaitre logo are registered trademarks of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.





