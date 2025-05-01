LEMAITRE VASCULAR Earnings Results: $LMAT Reports Quarterly Earnings

LEMAITRE VASCULAR ($LMAT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.48 per share, missing estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $59,870,000, beating estimates of $58,795,023 by $1,074,977.

LEMAITRE VASCULAR Insider Trading Activity

LEMAITRE VASCULAR insiders have traded $LMAT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TRENT G KAMKE (Senior V. P., Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,529 shares for an estimated $525,052 .

. BRIDGET A ROSS sold 3,750 shares for an estimated $380,512

LAWRENCE J JASINSKI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,340 shares for an estimated $309,557 .

. MARTHA SHADAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,466 shares for an estimated $151,547.

LEMAITRE VASCULAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of LEMAITRE VASCULAR stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LEMAITRE VASCULAR Government Contracts

We have seen $316,678 of award payments to $LMAT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

