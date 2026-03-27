LeMaitre Vascular Up 30% as Insider Sells $285K in Stock. Here's What Investors Should Know

Key Points

An executive of LeMaitre Vascular reported selling 2,625 shares of the company for $285,000 on March 11, 2026.

The sale represented 28.22% of Kamke's direct common stock holdings, reducing the position to 6,677 shares.

The transaction involved only direct holdings; no indirect entities participated, and the shares sold were converted from options immediately prior to sale.

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Trent G. Kamke, Senior VP of Operations at LeMaitre Vascular, reported the exercise and immediate sale of 2,625 shares of common stock for a transaction value of approximately $285,000 on March 11, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 2,625 Transaction value ~$285,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 6,677 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$722,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($108.50); post-transaction value based on March 11, 2026 market close price.

Key questions

What is the derivative context of this transaction?

This filing reflects the exercise of 2,625 fully vested stock options, which were immediately converted and sold as common stock, aligning with standard liquidity events for equity compensation.

This filing reflects the exercise of 2,625 fully vested stock options, which were immediately converted and sold as common stock, aligning with standard liquidity events for equity compensation. How did the transaction affect Kamke's ownership and potential future equity position?

After the sale, Kamke's direct common stock holdings decreased to 6,677 shares.

After the sale, Kamke's direct common stock holdings decreased to 6,677 shares. What proportion of Kamke's holdings was involved in this sale, and how does this compare to his recent trading pattern?

The transaction represented 28.22% of his pre-sale direct common stock holdings, matching the median percentage of holdings traded per sale in his recent activity since December 2024.

The transaction represented 28.22% of his pre-sale direct common stock holdings, matching the median percentage of holdings traded per sale in his recent activity since December 2024. Were any indirect holdings or related entities involved in this transaction?

No indirect ownership entities participated; the entire transaction was executed in Kamke's direct account, and all shares transacted originated from option exercises.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $249.6 million Net income (TTM) $57.7 million Dividend yield 0.9% 1-year price change 30%

Company snapshot

LeMaitre Vascular offers a portfolio of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, including angioscopes, embolectomy and thrombectomy catheters, carotid shunts, vascular grafts, and closure systems.

The company generates revenue primarily through the direct sale and distribution of its proprietary vascular devices and surgical implants to hospitals and surgical centers.

Key customers include vascular surgeons, interventionalists, and healthcare institutions specializing in vascular and cardiovascular procedures worldwide.

LeMaitre Vascular is a specialized medical device manufacturer focused on innovative solutions for vascular surgery and intervention. Its strategy emphasizes a diverse product portfolio and direct sales channels to drive growth in the global peripheral vascular market. The company's competitive edge stems from proprietary technologies and a targeted customer base within the healthcare sector.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale seems more like a typical option-driven liquidity event than a red flag for underlying fundamentals, especially considering the stock's recent strong performance and the nature of exercise-and-sell transactions. Still, the Form 4 doesn’t make note of any trading plan associated with this move, and it does come after a strong post-earnings surge.



Why the rise? LeMaitre reported that fourth-quarter sales increased 16% to $64.5 million and operating income soared 47% to $18.8 million, driven by strong pricing and manufacturing efficiencies. Meanwhile, full-year revenue totaled nearly $250 million, with earnings per share hitting $2.52, and the company gave better than expected guidance, including about $280 million in projected full-year sales for 2026. The company is also demonstrating confidence by raising its dividend by 25% and initiating a $100 million buyback program.



For long-term investors, insider selling related to options is less concerning than the company's execution. And with shares up about 30% over the past year, this rise seems closely linked to improved margins and consistent demand. The main risk now lies in potential valuation creep if growth slows, but operationally, the outlook remains strong.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends LeMaitre Vascular. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.