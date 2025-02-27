LeMaitre Reports Strong Q4 2024 Results, Increases Dividend by 25% and Updates Guidance

LeMaitre reported strong Q4 2024 results, increased dividends, and provided optimistic 2025 guidance amidst growth in vascular device sales.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. reported its Q4 2024 financial results, highlighting a 14% increase in sales to $55.7 million and a 30% rise in earnings per diluted share to $0.49. The company announced a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.20 per share, to be paid on March 27, 2025. Notable growth drivers included grafts, carotid shunts, and catheters, with international sales in Asia-Pacific, EMEA, and the Americas up by 21%, 18%, and 12%, respectively. The gross margin improved to 69.3% due to higher average selling prices and manufacturing efficiencies. Looking ahead, LeMaitre provided guidance for Q1 2025 sales between $56.7 million and $58.7 million and $235.4 million to $242.8 million for the full year. The company is also initiating a stock repurchase program of up to $75 million and reported significant cash reserves of approximately $300 million for strategic investments.

Potential Positives

Reported a 14% increase in Q4 sales compared to Q4 2023, demonstrating strong revenue growth.

Announced a 25% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.20/share, showcasing a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Achieved a gross margin improvement to 69.3%, indicating enhanced manufacturing efficiencies and higher average selling prices (ASPs).

Maintained a significant cash position of $299.7 million, providing strategic flexibility for future initiatives.

Potential Negatives

Operating expenses grew 12%, largely attributed to sales-related compensation and personnel, indicating increased cost pressures.

The reliance on convertible senior notes may signal potential risks related to debt management and financial flexibility.

The forward-looking statements highlight numerous risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect future performance, including competition, regulatory compliance, and supply chain dependencies.

FAQ

What were LeMaitre's Q4 2024 financial results?

LeMaitre reported Q4 2024 sales of $55.7 million, a 14% increase, with a gross margin of 69.3% and operating income of $12.9 million.

When will the new quarterly dividend be paid?

The quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share will be paid on March 27, 2025, to stockholders of record on March 13, 2025.

What is the guidance for Q1 2025 sales?

LeMaitre anticipates Q1 2025 sales between $56.7 million and $58.7 million, signaling an 8% to 10% year-over-year growth.

How much cash does LeMaitre currently have?

LeMaitre's cash position increased to $299.7 million, providing ample strategic flexibility for future investments.

What are the key growth drivers for LeMaitre's sales?

Key drivers include increased sales of grafts, carotid shunts, and catheters, alongside significant regional growth in APAC and EMEA markets.

Full Release



BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants, and services, reported Q4 2024 results, announced an increased quarterly dividend of $0.20/share (+25%), and provided guidance.







Q4 2024 Financial Results









Cash up $175.8mm sequentially to $299.7mm







Grafts (+23%), carotid shunts (+14%) and catheters (+12%) drove Q4 sales growth. APAC sales increased 21%, EMEA 18% and the Americas 12%. XenoSure patches received Chinese cardiac approval in December.





The gross margin improved to 69.3% (vs. 68.1% in Q4 2023), due to higher ASPs and manufacturing efficiencies.





Operating income of $12.9mm was up 26% in Q4. Operating expenses grew 12% largely due to sales-related compensation and personnel. The Company employed 152 (+12%) sales reps at 12/31/2024 and 31 (+29%) sales managers.





Chairman/CEO George LeMaitre said, “2024 was a productive year. More reps, higher ASPs, a better GM and controlled spending produced growth in sales (+14%), op. income (+42%) & EPS (+44%). $300mm of cash provides strategic optionality.”







Business Outlook

















Q1 2025 Guidance









Full Year Guidance











Sales





$56.7mm - $58.7mm





(Mid: $57.7mm, +8%, +10% Org.)





$235.4mm - $242.8mm





(Mid: $239.1mm, +9%, +10% Org.)









Gross Margin





69.7%





69.7%









Op. Income





$12.3mm - $13.7mm





(Mid: $13.0mm, +10%)





$57.3mm - $62.4mm





(Mid: $59.8mm, +15%)









Op. Margin (Mid)





23%





25%









EPS





$0.48 - $0.53





(Mid: $0.50, +15%)





$2.15 - $2.32





(Mid: $2.24, +16%)



















Quarterly Dividend Increase







On February 18, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.20/share (+25%) of common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 27, 2025, to stockholders of record on March 13, 2025.







Convertible Senior Notes







On December 19, 2024, the Company issued 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030 in the aggregate principal amount of $172.5mm. The notes will mature on February 1, 2030 unless earlier purchased, redeemed, or converted. Net proceeds of $167.7mm will be used for working capital, general corporate purposes and business development activities. For more information, see the Company’s December 16, 2024 press release.







Share Repurchase Program







On February 18, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $75.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 17, 2026, unless extended by the Board.







Conference Call Reminder







Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at



www.lemaitre.com/investor



. Access to the live call is available by registering online



here



. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at



www.lemaitre.com/investor



. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.





A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.







About





LeMaitre







LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.





LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.





For more information about the Company, please visit



www.lemaitre.com



.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.





In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events, including EBITDA. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and the aforementioned non-GAAP profitability measures to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that the presentation of guidance described above for sales, operating income and EPS provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s profitability.







Forward-Looking Statements







The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, competition from other medical device companies and alternative medical technologies; our ability to source, acquire, and integrate acquisitions; our ability to increase the selling prices of our products; our ability to maintain historic levels of profit growth; our dependence on sole- or limited-source suppliers; our implementation of our new enterprise resource planning system; disruptions to our information technology systems or breaches of our information security systems; our ability to engage sales call points other than vascular surgeons; our ability to procure, process, and preserve human tissue and comply with relevant regulatory requirements; the impact of a disruption in our manufacturing facilities; our ability to navigate the risks inherent in operating internationally; our ability to transition to direct sales models in certain international territories; the status of our regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both domestically and internationally; the occurrence of litigation relating to product liability, employment matters, intellectual property, contract disputes, and other commercial matters; the occurrence of product defects or recalls; our ability to service and repurchase our debt; the dilutive effect of a conversion of our debt; our ability to navigate executive officer transitions and retain key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and volatility in the price of our common stock; and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





CONTACT:





Gregory Manker





Director of Business Development and Investor Relations





781-362-1260 x 419





gmanker@lemaitre.com



















LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)

































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



























(amounts in thousands)











































































December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023



























(unaudited)





















Assets





























































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





25,610













$





24,269





















Short-term marketable securities













274,112

















80,805





















Accounts receivable, net













30,063

















25,064





















Inventory and other deferred costs













64,927

















58,080





















Prepaid expenses and other current assets













7,480

















6,380

















Total current assets













402,192

















194,598

















































Property and equipment, net













24,800

















21,754

















Right-of-use leased assets













16,768

















18,027

















Goodwill













65,945

















65,945

















Other intangibles, net













35,819

















41,711

















Deferred tax assets













1,425

















1,003

















Other assets













4,868

















3,740

















































Total assets









$





551,817













$





346,778

















































































Liabilities and stockholders' equity





























































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





1,761













$





3,734





















Accrued expenses













24,732

















23,650





















Acquisition-related obligations













1,433

















24





















Lease liabilities - short-term













2,681

















2,471

















Total current liabilities













30,607

















29,879

















































Convertible senior notes, net













167,772

















-

















Lease liabilities - long-term













15,232

















16,624

















Deferred tax liabilities













85

















107

















Other long-term liabilities













831

















2,268

















Total liabilities













214,527

















48,878

















































Stockholders' equity

































Common stock













242

















239





















Additional paid-in capital













213,760

















200,755





















Retained earnings













145,090

















115,430





















Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(6,184





)













(4,625





)

















Treasury stock













(15,618





)













(13,899





)













Total stockholders' equity













337,290

















297,900

















































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





551,817













$





346,778































































LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)





































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS



























(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





































(unaudited)























































































For the three months ended













For the year ended





















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023



















































Net sales





$





55,717













$





48,883









$





219,863













$





193,484













Cost of sales









17,127

















15,618













68,962

















66,435





















































Gross profit









38,590

















33,265













150,901

















127,049





















































Operating expenses:









































Sales and marketing









12,626

















10,268













46,737

















41,054

















General and administrative









9,492

















8,440













36,258

















31,832

















Research and development









3,618

















4,351













15,650

















16,966

















Restructuring









-

















-













-

















485













Total operating expenses









25,736

















23,059













98,645

















90,337





















































Income from operations









12,854

















10,206













52,256

















36,712





















































Other income (expense), net









































Interest income









1,610

















992













4,949

















3,077

















Interest expense









(205





)













-













(205





)













-

















Other income (loss), net









(238





)













115













(125





)













(314





)

















































Income before income taxes









14,021

















11,313













56,875

















39,475





















































Provision for income taxes









2,837

















2,848













12,837

















9,370





















































Net income





$





11,184













$





8,465









$





44,038













$





30,105





















































Earnings per share of common stock









































Basic





$





0.50













$





0.38









$





1.96













$





1.36

















Diluted





$





0.49













$





0.38









$





1.93













$





1.34





















































Weighted - average shares outstanding:









































Basic









22,506

















22,278













22,452

















22,217

















Diluted









22,902

















22,459













22,779

















22,423





























































































Cash dividends declared per common share





$





0.16













$





0.14









$





0.64













$





0.56











































































































































LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)





























































SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION



































































(amounts in thousands)





































































(unaudited)























































































































































For the three months ended













For the year ended





















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023





















$













%













$













%













$













%













$













%















Net Sales by Geography













































































Americas





$





36,629









66





%









$





32,812









67





%









$





144,583









66





%









$





130,308









67





%













Europe, Middle East and Africa









15,275









27





%













12,920









26





%













59,969









27





%













51,099









27





%













Asia Pacific









3,813









7





%













3,151









7





%













15,311









7





%













12,077









6





%











Total Net Sales







$





55,717









100





%









$





48,883









100





%









$





219,863









100





%









$





193,484









100





%



















































































































































LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)

















































NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES















































(amounts in thousands)













































(unaudited)



















































































































For the three months ended













For the year ended

































December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023















Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA

















































Net income as reported









$





11,184













$





8,465













$





44,038













$





30,105





















Interest (income) expense, net













(1,405





)













(992





)













(4,744





)













(3,077





)

















Amortization and depreciation expense













2,416

















2,443

















9,608

















9,515





















Provision for income taxes













2,837

















2,848

















12,837

















9,370









































































EBITDA









$





15,032













$





12,764













$





61,739













$





45,913









































































EBITDA percentage increase (decrease)





















18





%





















34





%







































































































































LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)









































NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES







































(amounts in thousands)





































(unaudited)

















































































Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth:









































For the three months ended December 31, 2024













































Net sales as reported









$





55,717





































Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations













95





































Adjusted net sales

















$





55,812





































































For the three months ended December 31, 2023













































Net sales as reported









$





48,883





































Adjusted net sales

















$





48,883









































































Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended December 31, 2024









$





6,929









14





%





































































































Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:









































For the three months ending March 31, 2025













































Net sales per guidance (midpoint)









$





57,741





































Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations













954





































Adjusted projected net sales

















$





58,695





































































For the three months ended March 31, 2024













































Net sales as reported









$





53,478





































Adjusted net sales

















$





53,478









































































Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending March 31, 2025









$





5,217









10





%





































































































Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:









































For the year ending December 31, 2025













































Net sales per guidance (midpoint)









$





239,111





































Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations













2,652





































Adjusted projected net sales

















$





241,763





































































For the year ended December 31, 2024













































Net sales as reported









$





219,863





































Adjusted net sales

















$





219,863









































































Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2025









$





21,900









10





%























































