LeMaitre Reports Strong Q4 2024 Results, Increases Dividend by 25% and Updates Guidance

LeMaitre reported strong Q4 2024 results, increased dividends, and provided optimistic 2025 guidance amidst growth in vascular device sales.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. reported its Q4 2024 financial results, highlighting a 14% increase in sales to $55.7 million and a 30% rise in earnings per diluted share to $0.49. The company announced a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.20 per share, to be paid on March 27, 2025. Notable growth drivers included grafts, carotid shunts, and catheters, with international sales in Asia-Pacific, EMEA, and the Americas up by 21%, 18%, and 12%, respectively. The gross margin improved to 69.3% due to higher average selling prices and manufacturing efficiencies. Looking ahead, LeMaitre provided guidance for Q1 2025 sales between $56.7 million and $58.7 million and $235.4 million to $242.8 million for the full year. The company is also initiating a stock repurchase program of up to $75 million and reported significant cash reserves of approximately $300 million for strategic investments.
Potential Positives
- Reported a 14% increase in Q4 sales compared to Q4 2023, demonstrating strong revenue growth.
- Announced a 25% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.20/share, showcasing a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- Achieved a gross margin improvement to 69.3%, indicating enhanced manufacturing efficiencies and higher average selling prices (ASPs).
- Maintained a significant cash position of $299.7 million, providing strategic flexibility for future initiatives.
Potential Negatives
- Operating expenses grew 12%, largely attributed to sales-related compensation and personnel, indicating increased cost pressures.
- The reliance on convertible senior notes may signal potential risks related to debt management and financial flexibility.
- The forward-looking statements highlight numerous risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect future performance, including competition, regulatory compliance, and supply chain dependencies.
FAQ
What were LeMaitre's Q4 2024 financial results?
LeMaitre reported Q4 2024 sales of $55.7 million, a 14% increase, with a gross margin of 69.3% and operating income of $12.9 million.
When will the new quarterly dividend be paid?
The quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share will be paid on March 27, 2025, to stockholders of record on March 13, 2025.
What is the guidance for Q1 2025 sales?
LeMaitre anticipates Q1 2025 sales between $56.7 million and $58.7 million, signaling an 8% to 10% year-over-year growth.
How much cash does LeMaitre currently have?
LeMaitre's cash position increased to $299.7 million, providing ample strategic flexibility for future investments.
What are the key growth drivers for LeMaitre's sales?
Key drivers include increased sales of grafts, carotid shunts, and catheters, alongside significant regional growth in APAC and EMEA markets.
$LMAT Insider Trading Activity
$LMAT insiders have traded $LMAT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIDGET A ROSS sold 3,750 shares for an estimated $380,512
- MARTHA SHADAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,466 shares for an estimated $151,547.
- LAWRENCE J JASINSKI sold 198 shares for an estimated $20,493
$LMAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $LMAT stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 285,517 shares (-14.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,307,536
- CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC removed 249,029 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,132,303
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 236,959 shares (+6.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,833,402
- F/M INVESTMENTS LLC removed 84,919 shares (-68.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,824,436
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. added 84,517 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,787,396
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 81,573 shares (+65.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,516,136
- DF DENT & CO INC removed 68,405 shares (-26.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,302,836
Full Release
BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants, and services, reported Q4 2024 results, announced an increased quarterly dividend of $0.20/share (+25%), and provided guidance.
Q4 2024 Financial Results
Sales $55.7mm, +14% (+14% organic) vs. Q4 2023
Gross margin 69.3%, +121 bps
Op. income $12.9mm, +26%
Op. margin 23%
Earnings per diluted share $0.49, +30%
Cash up $175.8mm sequentially to $299.7mm
Grafts (+23%), carotid shunts (+14%) and catheters (+12%) drove Q4 sales growth. APAC sales increased 21%, EMEA 18% and the Americas 12%. XenoSure patches received Chinese cardiac approval in December.
The gross margin improved to 69.3% (vs. 68.1% in Q4 2023), due to higher ASPs and manufacturing efficiencies.
Operating income of $12.9mm was up 26% in Q4. Operating expenses grew 12% largely due to sales-related compensation and personnel. The Company employed 152 (+12%) sales reps at 12/31/2024 and 31 (+29%) sales managers.
Chairman/CEO George LeMaitre said, “2024 was a productive year. More reps, higher ASPs, a better GM and controlled spending produced growth in sales (+14%), op. income (+42%) & EPS (+44%). $300mm of cash provides strategic optionality.”
Business Outlook
Q1 2025 Guidance
Full Year Guidance
Sales
$56.7mm - $58.7mm
(Mid: $57.7mm, +8%, +10% Org.)
$235.4mm - $242.8mm
(Mid: $239.1mm, +9%, +10% Org.)
Gross Margin
69.7%
69.7%
Op. Income
$12.3mm - $13.7mm
(Mid: $13.0mm, +10%)
$57.3mm - $62.4mm
(Mid: $59.8mm, +15%)
Op. Margin (Mid)
23%
25%
EPS
$0.48 - $0.53
(Mid: $0.50, +15%)
$2.15 - $2.32
(Mid: $2.24, +16%)
Quarterly Dividend Increase
On February 18, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.20/share (+25%) of common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 27, 2025, to stockholders of record on March 13, 2025.
Convertible Senior Notes
On December 19, 2024, the Company issued 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030 in the aggregate principal amount of $172.5mm. The notes will mature on February 1, 2030 unless earlier purchased, redeemed, or converted. Net proceeds of $167.7mm will be used for working capital, general corporate purposes and business development activities. For more information, see the Company’s December 16, 2024 press release.
Share Repurchase Program
On February 18, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $75.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 17, 2026, unless extended by the Board.
Conference Call Reminder
Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at
www.lemaitre.com/investor
. Access to the live call is available by registering online
here
. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at
www.lemaitre.com/investor
. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.
About
LeMaitre
LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.
LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.
For more information about the Company, please visit
www.lemaitre.com
.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.
In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events, including EBITDA. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and the aforementioned non-GAAP profitability measures to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that the presentation of guidance described above for sales, operating income and EPS provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s profitability.
Forward-Looking Statements
The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, competition from other medical device companies and alternative medical technologies; our ability to source, acquire, and integrate acquisitions; our ability to increase the selling prices of our products; our ability to maintain historic levels of profit growth; our dependence on sole- or limited-source suppliers; our implementation of our new enterprise resource planning system; disruptions to our information technology systems or breaches of our information security systems; our ability to engage sales call points other than vascular surgeons; our ability to procure, process, and preserve human tissue and comply with relevant regulatory requirements; the impact of a disruption in our manufacturing facilities; our ability to navigate the risks inherent in operating internationally; our ability to transition to direct sales models in certain international territories; the status of our regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both domestically and internationally; the occurrence of litigation relating to product liability, employment matters, intellectual property, contract disputes, and other commercial matters; the occurrence of product defects or recalls; our ability to service and repurchase our debt; the dilutive effect of a conversion of our debt; our ability to navigate executive officer transitions and retain key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and volatility in the price of our common stock; and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
CONTACT:
Gregory Manker
Director of Business Development and Investor Relations
781-362-1260 x 419
gmanker@lemaitre.com
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
25,610
$
24,269
Short-term marketable securities
274,112
80,805
Accounts receivable, net
30,063
25,064
Inventory and other deferred costs
64,927
58,080
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
7,480
6,380
Total current assets
402,192
194,598
Property and equipment, net
24,800
21,754
Right-of-use leased assets
16,768
18,027
Goodwill
65,945
65,945
Other intangibles, net
35,819
41,711
Deferred tax assets
1,425
1,003
Other assets
4,868
3,740
Total assets
$
551,817
$
346,778
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,761
$
3,734
Accrued expenses
24,732
23,650
Acquisition-related obligations
1,433
24
Lease liabilities - short-term
2,681
2,471
Total current liabilities
30,607
29,879
Convertible senior notes, net
167,772
-
Lease liabilities - long-term
15,232
16,624
Deferred tax liabilities
85
107
Other long-term liabilities
831
2,268
Total liabilities
214,527
48,878
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
242
239
Additional paid-in capital
213,760
200,755
Retained earnings
145,090
115,430
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,184
)
(4,625
)
Treasury stock
(15,618
)
(13,899
)
Total stockholders' equity
337,290
297,900
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
551,817
$
346,778
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Net sales
$
55,717
$
48,883
$
219,863
$
193,484
Cost of sales
17,127
15,618
68,962
66,435
Gross profit
38,590
33,265
150,901
127,049
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
12,626
10,268
46,737
41,054
General and administrative
9,492
8,440
36,258
31,832
Research and development
3,618
4,351
15,650
16,966
Restructuring
-
-
-
485
Total operating expenses
25,736
23,059
98,645
90,337
Income from operations
12,854
10,206
52,256
36,712
Other income (expense), net
Interest income
1,610
992
4,949
3,077
Interest expense
(205
)
-
(205
)
-
Other income (loss), net
(238
)
115
(125
)
(314
)
Income before income taxes
14,021
11,313
56,875
39,475
Provision for income taxes
2,837
2,848
12,837
9,370
Net income
$
11,184
$
8,465
$
44,038
$
30,105
Earnings per share of common stock
Basic
$
0.50
$
0.38
$
1.96
$
1.36
Diluted
$
0.49
$
0.38
$
1.93
$
1.34
Weighted - average shares outstanding:
Basic
22,506
22,278
22,452
22,217
Diluted
22,902
22,459
22,779
22,423
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.16
$
0.14
$
0.64
$
0.56
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
$
%
$
%
$
%
$
%
Net Sales by Geography
Americas
$
36,629
66
%
$
32,812
67
%
$
144,583
66
%
$
130,308
67
%
Europe, Middle East and Africa
15,275
27
%
12,920
26
%
59,969
27
%
51,099
27
%
Asia Pacific
3,813
7
%
3,151
7
%
15,311
7
%
12,077
6
%
Total Net Sales
$
55,717
100
%
$
48,883
100
%
$
219,863
100
%
$
193,484
100
%
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA
Net income as reported
$
11,184
$
8,465
$
44,038
$
30,105
Interest (income) expense, net
(1,405
)
(992
)
(4,744
)
(3,077
)
Amortization and depreciation expense
2,416
2,443
9,608
9,515
Provision for income taxes
2,837
2,848
12,837
9,370
EBITDA
$
15,032
$
12,764
$
61,739
$
45,913
EBITDA percentage increase (decrease)
18
%
34
%
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth:
For the three months ended December 31, 2024
Net sales as reported
$
55,717
Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations
95
Adjusted net sales
$
55,812
For the three months ended December 31, 2023
Net sales as reported
$
48,883
Adjusted net sales
$
48,883
Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended December 31, 2024
$
6,929
14
%
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:
For the three months ending March 31, 2025
Net sales per guidance (midpoint)
$
57,741
Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations
954
Adjusted projected net sales
$
58,695
For the three months ended March 31, 2024
Net sales as reported
$
53,478
Adjusted net sales
$
53,478
Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending March 31, 2025
$
5,217
10
%
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:
For the year ending December 31, 2025
Net sales per guidance (midpoint)
$
239,111
Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations
2,652
Adjusted projected net sales
$
241,763
For the year ended December 31, 2024
Net sales as reported
$
219,863
Adjusted net sales
$
219,863
Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2025
$
21,900
10
%
