LEM Holding (SWX:LEHN) Price Target Decreased by 22.39% to 596.70

The average one-year price target for LEM Holding (SWX:LEHN) has been revised to CHF 596,70 / share. This is a decrease of 22.39% from the prior estimate of CHF 768,82 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 404,00 to a high of CHF 1.176,00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 88.53% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 316,50 / share.

LEM Holding Maintains 15.22% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 15.22%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 8.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in LEM Holding. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 14.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEHN is 0.04%, an increase of 22.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.04% to 54K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 19K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing a decrease of 16.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEHN by 8.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 4K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing a decrease of 14.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEHN by 6.84% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 3K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.