Leju Q4 Profit Rises; Revenue Up 2%

(RTTNews) - Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) reported fourth quarter non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders of $8.8 million, or $0.06 per ADS, compared to $8.7 million, or $0.06 per ADS, prior year. Net income attributable to shareholders was $6.1 million, or $0.04 per ADS, an increase of 36% from $4.5 million, or $0.03 per ADS.

Fourth quarter total revenues were $230.4 million, an increase of 2% from a year ago, mainly due to an increase in revenues from online advertising services, partially offset by a decrease in revenues from e-commerce services.

The company estimates that its total revenues of 2021 will be approximately $755 million to $790 million, an increase of approximately 5% to 10%.

