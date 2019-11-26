Leju Holdings Ltd (LEJU) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE: LEJU)

Q3 2019 Earnings Call

, 7:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by for Leju's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's conference, Ms. Michelle Yuan, Leju's Deputy CFO.

Michelle Yuan -- Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Leju's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Today, we will update you regarding our financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. If you would like a copy of the earnings press release or would like to sign up for our email distribution list, please go to our IR website at ir.leju.com. Leading the call today is Mr. Geoffrey He, our CEO. Who will review operational highlights for the third quarter 2019. Mr. Li-Lan Cheng our acting CFO, will then discuss the financial results in more detail. We will then open the call to questions.

Before we continue, please allow me to review Leju's safe harbor statement. Some of the statements during this conference call are forward-looking statements, made under safe harbor provisions of section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Potential risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those outlined in our public filings with the SEC. You are encouraged to review the forward-looking statements section of our Annual Report filed with the SEC for additional information concerning factors that could cause those differences. Leju does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Our earnings press release and this call include discussions of unaudited GAAP financial information as well as some unaudited non-GAAP financial measures. Our press release contains a reconciliation of the unaudited non-GAAP measures to the unaudited most directly comparable GAAP measures. Please note that unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned during this conference call are in US dollars.

I will now turn the call over to Leju's CEO, Geoffrey He. He-zong, please go ahead.

Yinyu He -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, everyone, for joining us on today's call. We are pleased to see that both our total revenue and our e-commerce revenue reached a record high in the third quarter. Since the second half of this year, increasing demand for marketing services from developers as a result of added pressure to reduce inventories have driven significant growth in our e-commerce business. Our top-down strategy has allowed us to seize market opportunities, expand our customer base and increase the average number of projects under cooperation per customer, all of which provide a solid foundation to grow our project pipeline throughout the fourth quarter and the next year.

So far in our e-commerce business line, we have reached a strategic agreements with over 80 developers, however, sort of which are exclusive. In China's top 100 developers, we have reached a strategic agreements with over 60 developers and have discussions with 90 developers in total. Some of the agreements signed in second half of the year will last will last until next year boosting our reputation among developers and the leading a solid project pipeline foundation for us. Meanwhile, we are implementing our top-down strategy is targeting small and medium sized real estate enterprises. As part of this we are forming a regional alliances and strengthening this construction, our regional media influence by organizing private regional conferences. By communicating directly with the developers, CEO's and the regional management more and more developers have begun to appreciate our competitive edge in both e-commerce and online entirely, which has helped us to extend our product pipeline into next year.

Our new media business has also made great progress this quarter. So far, we have concluded content exchange partnerships with over 300 Chinese local mainstream media, including print and TV media, internet media platforms radios and magazines. Our content production efficiency has also improved with the help of our AI technologies. Both of these differentiate us from our competitors and will increase -- and will create a strong competitive barrier for all our advertising business in the future.

In addition, in the thiird quarter, our profit remained stable with continued positive cash inflow generated from operations. In the fourth quarter, we will hold our annual gala awards ceremony for China's property related industry including managers and the CEO's from the real estate, home furnishing and the property management sectors. In addition to be an important industry events, it is also effective opportunity for industrial leaders to catch up, accelerate their mutual accomplishments and exchange ideas with each other.

As the organizer of the event, our professional real estate vertical media platform, Leju Finance, we're holding depth interviews with selected outstanding managers and CEO's, which will be wider spread across our internet -- internal and external co-operative channels, further enhancing our media influence and the customer relationships.

Now I'll turn the call to our Acting CFO, Mr. Li-Lan Cheng, who will review our financial highlights for the quarter.

Li-Lan Cheng -- Acting Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Geoffrey. Good morning, and good everyone. For the third quarter of 2019, we recorded total revenues of $185.4 million, a 39% increase from the same quarter of 2018. Our e-commerce services revenues for this quarter increased by 58% to $153.4 million, as a result of an increase in the number of discount coupons redeemed, partially offset by a decrease in the average price per discount coupon redeemed.

E-commerce service revenues contributed to -- contributed 82.8% of our total revenue this quarter. Our online advertising services revenues for this quarter decreased by 13% to $31.5 million, as a result of a decrease in property developers' demand for online advertising. Online advertising services contributed 18% -- 17% of our total revenues this quarter. Our listing services revenue for this quarter decreased by 34% to $0.5 million from the same quarter last year, as a result of a decrease in demand for -- from secondary real estate brokers.

Our cost of sales for this quarter decreased by 22% to $13.2 million from the same quarter last year, primarily due to decreased cost of advertising resources purchased from media platforms related to our online advertising business. Our selling, general and administrative expenses increased by 48% to $157 million from the same quarter last year. This increase was primarily due to increased marketing expenses related to our e-commerce business.

Income from operations was $15.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 40% from the same quarter of 2018. Net income attributable to Leju shareholders was $11.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 63% from the same quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations was $19.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 25% from the same quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Leju shareholders was $14.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 37% from the same quarter of 2018.

For the first nine months of 2019, we recorded $465.8 million in total revenues with 38% increase from the same period last year. Our e-commerce revenues increased by 52% to $362.6 for the first nine months of 2019, as a result of an increase in the number of discount coupons redeemed, partially offset by a decrease in the average price per discount coupon redeemed.

E-commerce services contributed 77.9% of our total revenues for the first nine months. Our online advertising revenues contributing 21.9% of total revenues, increased by 4% to $111.8 million for the first nine months of 2019, due to an increase in property developers' demand for online advertising, while our listing revenues decreased by 44% to $1.4 million, as a result of a decrease in secondary real estate brokers' demand for the first nine months.

Income from operations was $8.7 million, compared to loss from operations of $10.2 million for the same period of 2018. Net income attributable to Leju shareholders was $7 million for the first nine month of 2019, compared to a net loss attributable to Leju shareholders of $14.9 million for the same period of 2018.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $19.9 million for the first nine months of 2019, an increase of 611% from the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP income -- non-GAAP net income attributable to Leju shareholders was $15.9 million for the first nine months of 2019, compared to non-GAAP net loss attributable to Leju shareholders of $4.4 million for the same period of 2018.

As of September 30, 2019, our cash and cash equivalents balance was $171 million. Our net cash flows generated in operating activities for the first -- for the third quarter of 2019 were $10.9 million, mainly attributable to a non-GAAP net income of $14.2 million, an increase in accrued marketing and advertising expenses and other current liabilities of $21.1 million, an increase in advance from customers of $6 million, and an increase in income tax payable and other tax payable of $4.7 million, partially offset by an increase in accounts receivable and contract assets of $18.4 million and an increase in customer deposits of $18.2 million.

Looking ahead, we estimate that our fourth quarter 2019 total revenues will be approximately between $200 million and $210 million, which represents an increase of approximately 61% to 69% from the same quarter of last year. Please note that this forecast reflects our current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

This concludes our prepared remarks. We are now ready to take your questions. Operator? Please go ahead.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Miranda Zhuang from Bank of America. Please ask your question.

Ms. Zhuang, your line is open, you can now ask your question.

Miranda Zhuang -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Hello. Thank you, management for taking my questions. My first question is regarding the e-commerce business. The e-commerce business has been performing very well. Can management elaborate more on your efforts to push this business and what's your outlook for this business going to next year? And then my second question is about the online advertisement business. It seems that this quarter -- this business show a decline in revenue, but it seems that the competitors for example, like SouFun, [Indecipherable] Anjuke, they saw like good growth for the advertising business. So, can management comment on the competition landscape in this business acumen and your outlook for the new home advertising market in next year? Thanks.

Yinyu He -- Chief Executive Officer

Okay. Thanks for the questions. For the first -- for the first question, I think our record high revenue from the e-commerce line actually is a result of our efforts top-down strategy in the past two years. First, I think we formed a quite closure aligns with the top management of the developers to make them know how competitive our e-commerce business is. So through that top-down strategy -- I think we get more developers and the more projects to cooperate with us.

The other side is that actually, our e-commerce business is based on all our systems that actually, we think it is quite advanced in the industry and the compared to some smaller e-commerce service providers. So gradually, the developers think when they want to do e-commerce actually Leju is a very good partner for them. And for them, I think they only need one partner to closely corporate with them. So I think it is a result of our top-down strategy.

Looking ahead, I think as we are closing more strategic agreements with developers, especially from -- from now we actually have already reached cooperation with 90% of the top 100 developers and we are going down to try to cooperate with some smaller developers to lay our good foundation for next year's growth. So on the e-commerce side, I think we are still very optimistic for the first quarter and even for next year. That's the first one. I think the second one is that because the market was a little bit cooling down in the third quarter, putting more pressures for developers to doing more marketing activities, so more developers actually are using our e-commerce services. So this is the second reason.

As to our advertising business, it is true that we experienced some down trend in the third quarter, but first is because of we changed the accounting principle for our home furnishing enterprising revenue. So that's the first reason. And the second reason is because more developers actually are cooperating with us on the e-commerce side, so at the same time we cannot get the revenue from both e-commerce and advertising developers [Phonetic]. So that is why I think our advertising revenue was partially offset by our e-commerce.

It is true that the compare -- the competition on advertising is quite fierce on the primary sector with more and the more developed -- more and more competitors, they are coming into the market with their leads-driven advertising. However, we will also launch some leads-driven advertising in the near future. But I think we are putting, I mean the package of our advertising, we have a different strategy because we have a very strong brand and brand promotion advertising sector. So it is we -- on the market, I think to most developers, Leju is a very strong industry media and we have very big brand awareness for them especially for their projects when they want the brand promotion.

The third one is that leads-driven advertising. So we tried to provide them by package or total solution to them. So, the competitive structure is very different from SouFun or from Anjuke both of them actually, now the -- when they are on the market, the only sales at leads-driven advertising.

Okay?

Miranda Zhuang -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Yes. For the full outlook for the new home advertising marketing next year.

Yinyu He -- Chief Executive Officer

You mean, advertising market?

Miranda Zhuang -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Yes.

Yinyu He -- Chief Executive Officer

I think, entirely in the total -- because the [Indecipherable] is there and we don't see a very big rise in the advertising budget for the -- from developers. And the second is that I think more developers will begin to think about the brand awareness next year. This year, the offline distribution, the sales distribution service is quite strong and the top two budget from advertising from the developers. I think this trend will be a little bit change in the next year. So we think the advertising market, it's not so -- it will not be so bad next year. So for us, I think we still have a quite good chance to pick up and back to the rise trend.

Miranda Zhuang -- Bank of America -- Analyst

I see. Thank you very much. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Charles Song from T.H. Capital. Please ask your question.

Charles Song -- T.H. Capital -- Analyst

Hello, management. Thank you for taking my questions, and congratulations for the strong quarter. My question is regarding the gross margin. We see some improvement on your gross margin and I want to know what is the reason? And what is the future trend? Thank you.

Li-Lan Cheng -- Acting Chief Financial Officer

This is Li-Lan. I assume [Indecipherable] gross margin, you're talking about the cost of sales relative to revenue?

Charles Song -- T.H. Capital -- Analyst

Yes, yes.

Li-Lan Cheng -- Acting Chief Financial Officer

Cost of sales here -- the biggest mover here is advertising resource cost we purchase. So there is a slight improvement. I think the gross margin for our advertising business, it's generally stable, it may vary from quarter to quarter based on the product mix of the advertising -- the advertising packages that we sell or the packages that developers want. So the decrease in cost is partially correlated with a decrease in advertising revenue. But in addition to that, there are some minor improvement in gross margin for the advertising business. The e-commerce, most of that -- most of the cost and expense related to e-commerce is in the SG&A category.

Charles Song -- T.H. Capital -- Analyst

Okay. Okay. I see. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Tian Hou from T.H. Capital. Please ask your question.

Tian Hou -- T.H. Capital -- Analyst

Yes, good evening management. The question is this. So you guys have been doing the e-commerce and advertising flow well and you are -- how to say a lot of business is subject to the housing environment and the policies. So I wonder, if there are any other kind of business you can do that too can be resilient and JMP [Phonetic] cycle. So that is one question.

The second one is they are some new vendors in the market and how do you see their market position relative to you and also relative to the market, for example, the new company [Indecipherable]. So OK that's my two question. Thank you.

Yinyu He -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you for question. And the first one is, because we are industry, so it's very hard that we perform outside the industry trend. However, I think too warm or too cool market is not for us. But if the market went -- that goes to stable, it will be better for us because the marketing trends and the marketing budgets and that market demands of the developers will keep stable. So, it is good for us, so we are the market goes to stable, which I think should take should -- should be -- actually should be the normal status of China's real estate property. Going too hot or going too cool it's only a very shorter period when you looking back to the industry history.

On the other hand, actually, we put a lot of efforts to develop some new tools to help the developers to facilities their trend. I think, which should be -- it's not so related to the sales volume of the industry, for example, actually we cooperated with several industry, hi-tech companies like Mingwei or like Samsung, [Phonetic] AI Technologies, our system improving, so that we can develop some new products that help the developers to manage their offline channel sales, something like that.

I think this is -- we already achieved some revenue from this kind of products. I think in the future, I think this trend will be going bigger and bigger. When the time is a suitable, I think we will report revenue from these new products. That's the first one. The second one [Indecipherable]. I think, I'm not sure if you were are talking about the primary sector or the secondary market sector. For the primary sector, [Indecipherable] is now more like offline distribution sales provider. They use their agents to sell the primary sector from the developers.

And we -- of course, we already heard a lot of noise around that, because they want to control the market or are they control the take rate of the distribution commissions in the -- something like that. We think it's -- because we are platform. Our aim is to help all the parties related parties, including developers and including the distribution sales companies, they can play well on the platform. So we are not so competitive, so that's the first one. The second one is we don't think that the offline channel -- distribution channel will take most of the sales of the developers. The reason is quite simple is developers can afford such a high take rate for a long time. I think some things will be changed in the next year. Especially, I think this model, the offline channel model, we don't think it's a stable and should take a long time. For us I think, we see the opportunities actually how to help the developers to manage our channels, how to make the channels and more clear more transparent more funny. I think these opportunities should be Leju's efforts, because we are developing these tools or systems to the developers. We call it e-commerce tools business. All you can see is B2B business. We are incubating this line of business.

Tian Hou -- T.H. Capital -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you so much.

Yinyu He -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time, I would like to hand the conference back to today's presenters. Please continue.

Michelle Yuan -- Deputy Chief Financial Officer

This concludes today's call. If you have any follow-up questions, please contact us at the numbers or emails provided on our earnings release and on our website. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Duration: 27 minutes

Call participants:

Michelle Yuan -- Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Yinyu He -- Chief Executive Officer

Li-Lan Cheng -- Acting Chief Financial Officer

Miranda Zhuang -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Charles Song -- T.H. Capital -- Analyst

Tian Hou -- T.H. Capital -- Analyst

More LEJU analysis

All earnings call transcripts

10 stocks we like better than Leju Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Leju Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.