Leju Appoints Li Yuan As CFO

February 19, 2023 — 12:47 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) announced that it has appointed Li Yuan as the chief financial officer, effective February 19.

The company stated that Li-Lan Cheng, the acting chief financial officer of Leju, tendered his resignation to board.

Liang Zhou, the chief financial officer of E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited, passed away on February 16 after a prolonged illness, the company noted.

The board of directors of E-House has appointed Mr. Cheng as its chief financial officer, effective February 19.

Li Yuan has served as Leju's deputy chief financial officer since June 2017, the company noted.

