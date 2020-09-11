Leisure vehicle manufacturer Knaus Tabbert sets price range for IPO

FRANKFURT, Sept 11 (Reuters) - German caravan maker Knaus Tabbert KNAUST.UL on Friday said it would offer shares in its initial public offering at a range of between 58 and 74 euros.

The offering will run from Sept. 14-22, with an expected start for trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Sept. 23.

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Chris Reese)

