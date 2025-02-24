Leisure Stocks to Report Q4 Earnings on Feb. 25: PLNT, CWH, AMC & CZR

The leisure industry is likely to have benefited from optimizing business processes, consistent partnerships and digital initiatives. Robust demand for concerts, strong bookings for cruise operators and higher per-capita spending at theme parks are supporting the industry.



The cruise industry has been benefiting from strong demand for cruising and accelerating booking volumes. The industry has been gaining from solid bookings in North American and European sailings. Also, strong pricing (on closer-in-demand) and solid onboard spending bode well for the industry.

The theme park industry is benefiting from robust demand. Theme park operators have been gaining from improving visitation. Consumer spending at theme parks continues to rise. The theme park sector is experiencing a boost from integrating technology, particularly through augmented and virtual reality. Live entertainment firms have benefited from pent-up live event demand and robust ticket sales.



Per the latest Earnings Outlook, total earnings of the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are expected to rise 20.3% year over year. Meanwhile, revenues for the sector are expected to increase 2.9% year over year.



Companies in the broader Consumer Discretionary sector like Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT, Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR are set to report their fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 25.

Sneak Peek Into Upcoming Earnings Releases

Let us focus on a few Consumer Discretionary companies that are scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2024 earnings.



According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Planet Fitness is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 10.3%.



PLNT’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from club openings. The new pricing of the company’s Classic Card membership to $15, the focus on the new growth model for reducing costs and expenses, the expansion of margins and new unit growth are expected to have aided its prospects.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLNT’s fourth-quarter revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $326.6 million and 62 cents, indicating growth of 14.6% and 3.3% from the year-ago reported figures, respectively.



The company has an Earnings ESP of +1.35% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Planet Fitness, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Planet Fitness, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Planet Fitness, Inc. Quote

Camping World is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 numbers after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 85.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWH’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.14 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.7%. The consensus estimate for the loss per share is pegged at 55 cents, whereas it incurred a loss of 47 cents in the prior-year quarter.



The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Camping World Price and EPS Surprise

Camping World price-eps-surprise | Camping World Quote

AMC Entertainment is slated to release fourth-quarter 2024 results after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 42.9%.



AMC Entertainment’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from a recovering box office, revenue diversification initiatives and innovative content. This and the positive reception of food and beverage offerings — including collectible movie-themed items, movie-themed cocktails and menu upgrades, marketing efforts, and immersive premium large format auditoriums — are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The expansion of the distribution footprint for Ready-to-Eat and Microwave lines of popcorn, theater upgrades, and enhancements to Stubs and A-List loyalty programs are likely to have supported AMC’s fourth-quarter bottom line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMC Entertainment’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.29 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 16.5%. The consensus estimate for the loss per share is pegged at 16 cents, whereas it incurred a loss of 54 cents in the prior-year quarter.



The company has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and a Zacks Rank #3.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Quote

Caesars Entertainment is slated to release fourth-quarter 2024 results after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings miss of 119.1%.



CZR’s revenues are expected to have declined year over year in the fourth quarter due to increased competition and construction-related disruptions. Seasonal factors, including weather conditions in regional markets outside Las Vegas and shifts in visitor travel patterns, are also likely to have impacted its performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $2.81 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 0.5%. The consensus estimate for the loss per share is pegged at 15 cents, whereas it incurred a loss of 34 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Quote

The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.87% and a Zacks Rank #3.

