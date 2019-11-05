Leisure Stocks' Q3 Earnings List for Nov 6: WYNN, STAY & ERI

The Leisure industry is likely to have gained from higher consumer spending. Apart from higher personal expenditure, increased demand for leisure products and services is likely to get reflected in the industry participants’ quarterly releases.

However, tariff issues might have curtailed consumer spending on leisure services to a certain extent. Moreover, Trump’s stringent policies on immigration and tourist visas seem to have persuaded many to rethink their vacation plans to the United States.

Per the latest Earnings Preview, total earnings of the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are expected to decline 0.4%. However, revenues are likely to improve 13%.



Let’s take a sneak peek at how the following leisure stocks are poised prior to their third-quarter earnings releases on Nov 6, after the closing bell.



Wynn Resorts, Limited’s WYNN third-quarter revenues are likely to have been affected by a significant decline in Wynn Palace revenues on a year-over-year basis. Again, lower VIP turnover in Macau owing to trade dispute and political tension along with unusually-low table hold in Vegas are likely to have negatively impacted the top line.

The consensus estimate for third-quarter revenues for Macau Operations is pegged at $279 million, indicating 2.2% growth from $273 million in the year-ago period but a 48.9% decline from $546.5 million reported in the second quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues from Las Vegas operations is pegged at $267 million, suggesting a 3.1% year-over-year increase but 42.5% sequential decline. The consensus mark for Wynn Palace revenues is pegged at $636 million, indicating a 13% decline from $731 million in the year-ago quarter but 1.1% growth from $628.9 million in the second quarter. (Read more: Wynn Resorts to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?)

The company has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and an Earnings ESP of -8.36%.

Extended Stay America, Inc.’s STAY third-quarter results are likely to reflect a decline in room revenues and comparable system-wide RevPAR. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for room revenues is pegged at $317 million, suggesting a decline of 7% year over year. Meanwhile, the bottom line is likely to show increased expenses from franchise operations.

However, Extended Stay America’s efforts to drive RevPAR by providing suitable services to value-conscious business travelers have been encouraging. This is likely to get reflected in the third-quarter results. (Read more: Extended Stay America to Post Q3 Earnings: What's Up?)

The company has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of -2.16%.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc.’s ERI earnings and revenues in third-quarter 2019 are likely to have increased year over year, thanks to a geographically-diversified regional gaming platform.

Robust performance in the East, South and West regions is likely to get reflected in third-quarter results. The consensus estimate for third-quarter East, South and West region revenues is pegged at $187 million, $118 million and $157 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 46%, 10% and 22%, respectively.

The company has a Zacks Rank #5 and an Earnings ESP of -0.96%.

