G&P Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the leisure, craft brewing and distilling, automotive, and distribution sectors, raised $175 million by offering 17.5 million units at $10. The company offered 2.5 million fewer units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman Nicholas Schorsch, the founder and Managing Member of Bellevue Capital, and CEO Brendan O'Donnell, whose current roles include CEO of craft brewer and distiller Newport Craft, Manager of 1639 Ventures and the 1899 family of companies, Director of Food and Beverage for The Newport Concours d'Elegance, and Partner at The Next Step Realty. The company plans to target the food and beverage, consumer goods, automotive, and hospitality sectors.



G&P Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol GAPA.U. BMO Capital Markets acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Leisure SPAC G&P Acquisition prices $175 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.